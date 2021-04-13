Maldives tourism arrivals cross 330K in March

Data from the Ministry of Tourism showed that 109,585 tourists arrived in March, up from 96,882 tourist arrivals in February, and 92,103 tourist arrivals in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

Male, April 13 (IANS) Monthly tourism arrivals have been on the rise in the Maldives, with over 330,000 tourists visiting the island nation between January and March, the Ministry of Tourism revealed on Tuesday.

A further 35,358 tourists have arrived in the country in the first 10 days of April.

The daily average for tourism arrivals has gradually risen every month from 2,971 in January, to 3,460 in February, and 3,535 in March.

Twenty-three per cent of the tourists came from India while 21 per cent from Russia.

Maldives briefly closed its borders to tourism last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and re-opened on July 15, 2020.

--IANS

ksk/