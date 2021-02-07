Maldives vaccinates over 6,000 people against COVID-19

Male [Maldives], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Maldives has vaccinated over 6,000 people against the COVID-19 pandemic in the first six days of its vaccination program, local media citing the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported here Sunday.



Data from the HPA showed that 2,575 people were vaccinated on Saturday, bringing the total number of vaccinated up to 6,854. Among those vaccinated people, 5,588 are from the capital region of Greater Male while the remaining 1,266 are from the atolls.

Meanwhile, 109 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Saturday, raising the total number of active cases to 2,039, including 207 have been hospitalized for treatment.

The Maldives has a total of 16,656 confirmed cases, out of which 14,556 patients have fully recovered and 54 have died.

The government of the Maldives has pledged to vaccinate its entire population free of charge within six months. (ANI/Xinhua)

