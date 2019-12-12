Maldivian Foreign Minister to co-chair sixth India-Maldives JCM along with EAM S Jaishankar tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Maldivian Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid who is on a five-day visit to India, will co-chair the sixth India-Maldives Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with EAM S Jaishankar on December 13, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.



"On December 13, Foreign Minister Shahid will co-chair the 6th India-Maldives Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with our External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.

Kumar said the JCM is taking place after a gap of over four years.

"Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called on Foreign Minister Shahid yesterday. FM Shahid will call on Prime Minister Modi after the JCM," said Kumar.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister is leading a large 31-member delegation with senior officials of all major Ministries and Departments in the Government of Maldives.

The MEA spokesperson said this is reflective of the depth and scope of our partnership with the Maldives which, he emphasised has gained significant momentum over the past one year under the leadership of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Abdulla Shahid arrived in India for the official visit on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

