Malik handled Kashmir with an 'iron fist': Supriyo

Panaji, Nov 28 (IANS) After tackling the recent Jammu & Kashmir crisis with an "iron fist", the 50th edition of the IFFI in Goa must have been a pleasant reprieve for Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union Minister of State for Environment and Forests and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the nine-day International Film Festival of India held at an indoor stadium near Panaji, Supriyo also said that the role of Malik, who was recently transferred to the coastal state from his gubernatorial post in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, would be etched in history for overseeing landmark political and Constitutional transition in the region.

"After having his name etched in history for doing what he did with an iron fist in Kashmir and doing it so very well. We are all very proud of you sir, all Indians and I think the Goa film festival is a nice reprieve from this," Supriyo said. Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir before it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature. He was transferred to Goa earlier this month. Supriyo also said that if Malik had not watched any of the 200-odd films which were screened at the festival, then copies of some of the best films which screened at the event will be sent to him. "...I am sure he must have seen a film or two and if he has not, we will send him the best of films. So that he can rest at home and watch a little bit of the beautiful things which happen on the screen. He has seen a lot of action on the ground in real life. So we will give a little bit of a smell of reel life as well," Supriyo said. maya/kr