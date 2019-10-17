Mallika Nadda, Mridula Pradhan participate in Karwa Chauth celebrations

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Mallika Nadda, wife of BJP national working president JP Nadda and Mridula Pradhan, wife of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in Karwa Chauth celebrations here.

Dressed in hues of red, women gathered in traditional attires to break their day-long fast observed for husband's long life.

"On this occasion, I would like to extend my wishes to all the sisters and also pray that this day comes again every year in their lives," Mallika Nadda told ANI.While women observe day-long fast for their life partners on this day, she also wished for their well-being and added, "I wish they stay aware, they progress and carry forward their responsibility of protecting and caring for their families."Mallika also thanked Rekha, the organiser who brings together those who observe the fast every year on the occasion.On asked if BJP national working president JP Nadda will be joining the celebrations despite the upcoming elections, she replied in the affirmative with a smile."He is coming and will meet for sure," Mallika added.Meanwhile, Mridula Pradhan who was also present at the location, said, "I wish this festival brings joy in our fellow sisters lives, my wishes for them to lead a happy life and that their husbands reach the heights of success."While she joined others in the celebration, Union Minister Dharmendra's wife said since the minister is out of state she would not be able to see him but said she will break her fast by talking to him.Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they fast from sunrise to moonrise for one day for the safety and long lives of their husbands. (ANI)