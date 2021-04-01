Mallika Srinivasan, Adil Zainulbhai get key roles in govt

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) In a major move, the Central government has brought in Tafe Chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, and Quality Council of India Chairman Adil Zainulbhai to head the Public Enterprises Selection Board and the Capacity Building Commission, respectively, in the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday has approved appointment of Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd, as Chairperson, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

This is the first time that a private sector personality has been appointed to head the PESB which oversees all major appointments in PSUs.

The ACC also approved the appointment of Zainulbhai, who has had a long and illustrious private sector stint with McKinsey, to head the Capacity Building Commission.

Ramaswami Balasubramiam, Founder, Swamy Vivekanand Youth Movement, has been appointed Member (HR).

--IANS

san/vd