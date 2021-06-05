Malta-based pharma firm offers to provide 60 million doses of Sputnik V to Haryana

Chandigarh [India], June 4 (ANI): The Haryana government on Saturday informed that it has received an "expression of interest" from a Malta-based pharma company to provide up to 60 million does of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.



This comes a day after the state government's global tender inviting pharma firms to supply 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs to the state expired on Friday.

"Although the offer has come after the due date of tender is over but still, it is being carefully examined to see if it meets the criteria of the tender document and to ensure the optimal vaccine availability for the state," said Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Haryana.

"Haryana had floated a global tender through Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSCL) on May 26 which closed on June 4. Although no bid was received in the tender but an international pharma company with its headquarters in Malta namely Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of Interest to HMSCL to provide upto 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine," the Haryana government said.

The government added that the cost of each dose will be nearly Rs 1,120. The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of five lakh doses of the vaccine, which will be followed by the supply of one million doses every 20 days. (ANI)

