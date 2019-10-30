Malware detected in NPCIL system

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) on Wednesday said that malware was detected in its system last month.

In a press statement, NPCIL said "identification of malware" in its system is "correct" but the affected system was not connected to the plant system.

"The matter was conveyed by CERT-In when it was noticed by them on September 4, 2019. The matter was immediately investigated by DAE specialists," the state-run company said.



The NPCIL said the "infected PC belonged to a user who was connected in the internet-connected network used for administrative purposes". "This is isolated from the critical internal network. The networks are being continuously monitored," it said.

"Investigation also confirmed that the plant systems are not affected," the NPCIL said. (ANI)

