Mamata accuses PM Modi of violating code of conduct

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Bangladesh tour on the polling day. On the day of the first phase polling in Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee has targeted PM Modi and said that PM is marketing the vote sitting in Bangladesh, first, he says that we are calling intruders from Bangladesh, but now he himself there Sitting in politics of Bengal.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said that in 2019 when a Bangladeshi actor joined our rally, her visa was revoked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Bangladesh government. But today when voting is going on, you are looking at the vote of a section of people sitting in Bangladesh. So why should your visa not be canceled? We will complain about this to the Election Commission.

In her address in Kharagpur, Mamata Banerjee said, 'PM Modi is in Bangladesh on the day of polling and is giving a lecture on Bengal. This is completely a violation of the model code of conduct of the election. PM Modi has gone to Bangladesh on a two-day tour, where he has addressed the people of the Matua community today. This community holds special importance in West Bengal, due to which Mamata Banerjee has accused PM Modi of violating the code of conduct.