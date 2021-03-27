Mamata accuses PM of wooing voters during Bangladesh visit, asks why his visa should not be cancelled

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused him of seeking votes of a section of people in Bengal during his visit to Bangladesh, and asked why his visa should not ''be cancelled''.



Addressing a public meeting in Kharagpur, the chief minister said, "In 2019 Lok Sabha polls when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh Government and cancelled his visa...When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of people. Why should not your visa be cancelled? We will complain to the Election Commission."

Mamata alleged that PM Modi's Bangladesh visit is in total violation of the code of conduct of the election.

"Elections are underway here and he (PM) goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal. It is a total violation of the code of conduct of the election. If he needs votes in Kharagpur, why did he go to Bangladesh? He has gone to Bangladesh for his marketing. Who is truthful and who is a liar, an answer to this is required," she remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to mark the 50 years of the country's independence. It is his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm. (ANI)