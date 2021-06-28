Mamata attacks Bengal Governor; says, 'Dhankhar is corrupt man, chargesheeted in hawala scandal'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he is a corrupt man whose name was chargesheeted in hawala Jain case in 1996.



Briefing mediapersons, the chief minister said, "The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is a corrupt man. His name was there in the chargesheet of hawala Jain case in 1996. There are cases pending against him. I have written three letters for the removal of the West Bengal Governor."

Notably, the Hawala scam also known as Jain Diaries case made headlines in mid-nineties. The case was related to the alleged siphoning of money by politicians through hawala brokers, namely the Jain brothers. The scam was amounting to 18 million USD that involved the names of some of the leading politicians of the country.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been involved in continuous spat since the appointment of the former in the state in July 2019.

Banerjee accuses Dhankhar of interference in the governance flouting the protocols. On the other hand, Dhankhar alleges the chief minister of not abiding by her constitutional duties. The tussle between the two has been intensified after the 2021 assembly polls. Banerjee on several occasions alleged that the Governor has been acting on the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre. (ANI)