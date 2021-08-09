Mamata Banerjee celebrates World Tribal Day by dancing, playing drums

Dressed in ethnic tribal attire, the chief minister also played the dhamsa, a type of drum and the Jhumur, a hand instrument both used by certain tribes in West Bengal.Banerjee honoured prominent personalities from the Tribal community.This was Banerjee's first visit to Jangalmahal after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time.Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "Today is World Tribal Day. Today the Quit India movement was also started. The contribution of Adivasi brothers and sisters in India's struggle for independence cannot be forgotten. I bow to them."Mamata Banerjee called for the protection of the rights of tribals across the country."Adivasi lands cannot be transferred. Our government has introduced a law on that. The entire country should bring this law to protect the rights of the tribal people. We have constituted a separate department for tribal welfare," stated Banerjee."We have been celebrating Adivasi Diwas for the last three years. We made Jhargram a new district in 2017. A super specialty hospital, a University, four colleges and a sports complex have been made. We respect tribal languages. West Bengal is the only state where students can study Santhali," she added. (ANI)