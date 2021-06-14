Mamata Banerjee condemns death of UP scribe

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Condemning the death of a journalist under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the Uttar Pradesh Government regarding the incident.



"What happened in Uttar Pradesh today? Shocked at the demise of journalist Sulabh Srivastava. A reporter has been murdered. Sad to see that despite democracy and freedom being a part of our ethos, we are unable to save lives who are working tirelessly towards unfolding the truth. I condemn this," said Banerjee.

Television journalist Sulabh Srivastava was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night.

Pratapgarh Police registered FIR on Monday against unknown persons at Kolwali Police Station in connection with the death of the scribe.

Earlier, police called it an accident.

"Sulabh Shrivastava, a scribe, was returning from Lalganj where he met with an accident. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Initial probe revealed that Srivastava fell after his bike collided with a handpump along the road," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh East. (ANI)

