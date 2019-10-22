Mamata Banerjee doesn't follow Constitution: Vijayvargiya

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of not following the Indian Constitution.

He made the comments after the District Magistrate (DM) of North 24 Parganas Chaitali Chakrabarti asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek permission from the state government in order to hold a meeting with district officials.

"The West Bengal government is Mamata Banerjee's government. It does not follow the Constitution. If the Governor of the state has to take permission it implies that Mamata Ji's law works in West Bengal and not the country's law," Vijayvargiya told ANI.The meeting was scheduled to be held at the Zilla Parishad Guest House in Dhamakhali of North 24 Parganas district today.Asked on Banerjee's stand on the NRC, Vijayvargiya said that it is the decision of the central government whether or not to implement the exercise in West Bengal."Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal and not the Prime Minister. It's a central government's decision whether to implement the NRC or not, why is she so worried? If the Centre decides to implement NRC, she will not be able to do anything about it as it will be the central government's decision," he remarked.His remarks came after Banerjee on Monday reiterated that the NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal as it will "destroy peace" and asserted that every person residing in the state is a citizen of India.The TMC supremo has been a vocal opponent of the NRC exercise which was recently implemented in Assam. (ANI)