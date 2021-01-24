Mamata Banerjee 'insulted the nation' by skipping speech at Parakram Diwas: Telangana BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader NV Subhash on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she 'insulted the nation' by refusing to deliver her speech at the Parakram Diwas event at Victoria Memorial after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised.



The event in Kolkata was to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was losing her cool very often, fearing defeat in the ensuing state elections. Insulting the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inexcusable and unacceptable," NV Subhash told ANI.

"Leaders need to maintain restraint as it is common for people to raise slogans negative or positive to express their feelings in open gatherings. She should not have skipped her speech at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji. By doing that she insulted the nation," he added.

The BJP leader also observed that the Banerjee's attitude indicates her downfall as she was unable to digest the recent political developments that were happening in the state.

This comes after the Chief Minister said that "government program should have some dignity" and "it is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited" at the Kolkata event after slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised when she was invited to speak.

In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party. (ANI)

