Mamata Banerjee leading by 2,377 votes in Bhabanipur

The counting of votes for by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security."We were sure that Didi will win. She has done a lot of things for us and now it's our time to give her return gift by voting for her so that she could win," a supporter of TMC said.The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95,209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths were 269.Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats. (ANI)