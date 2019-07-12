Mamata Banerjee leads 'padayatra' to create awareness on water conservation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a 'padayatra' in Kolkata on the 'Save water, Save life' campaign.

"It will be difficult to get water in 20 years. We have been taking precautions for the last eight years. We have built dams to preserve water. We are leading the way in water conservation," she said.



Banerjee participated in a walk from Jorasnako on Central Avenue to Mayo Road, along with several Cabinet ministers and school children, to spread awareness about water conservation. Tollywood director Raj Chakraborty also joined the walk. (ANI)

