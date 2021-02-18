Mamata Banerjee meets Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Raj Bhawan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan.



The meeting continued for over an hour.

Earlier today, Governor Dhankhar condemned yesterday's bomb attack on West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain, in which the minster and his associates sustained injuries.

"Attack on West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad is reprehensible. Concerned at the increasing rise in violence that has no place in a democracy," tweeted Governor's office.

Meanwhile, Banerjee, addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas today said, "Jakir is my most popular leader. I think they (Centre) will start the election from Kolkata, Murshidabad and Malda. So, whoever did it, their target was to kill Zakir and remove him. A proper investigation should be done and we already prepared an SIT which will investigate every angle."

"Why was there no light in the railway station(Nimtita)? Why was there no railway officer after the incident took place? Jakir will go via rail they knew this surely, although they did not arrange any security. Railway property and everything inside station come under the jurisdiction of railway police, not under the state police," added the chief minister.

Labour Minister of the state Hossain suffered injuries after the bomb attack on him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway Station to board the train for Kolkata on Wednesday.

The case has been handed over to West Bengal CID today and the investigation is underway at Nimtita Railway Station. (ANI)

