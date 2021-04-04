Mamata Banerjee promises to ensure safety, education for all

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid election campaigning in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday stressed that she works collaboratively with both Hindu and Muslim communities and will ensure safety and education for all.



Speaking at a public gathering at Khanakul Library Ground, Banerjee said: "I work together with Hindus and Muslims, safeguarding your security, society, education and workplace is my responsibility."

Lashing out at the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for urging voters to vote against Muslims, the Chief Minister commented: "When there is a flood, do we see that the water is entering a Hindu's house or a Muslim's house? The water enters every house. We all live together, eat together, and together we save each other's lives."

"I am a Hindu woman. I ask Hindus and Muslims to live together, fight together. Do not get divided," she appealed.

During the public gathering, Banerjee recalled that a Muslim man beat her, pinning the blame on the Left government for the incident. "In another instance, a Muslim man saved me from getting shot in the head by putting his hand in front," she added.

"Remember, this is how societies save each other," she remarked.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo called on the BJP to provide free gas, while slamming it for privatisation.

"They are closing down rails, coal, BSNL, privatising LIC and shutting down banks," she reiterated.

The Chief Minister also called for women to become polling agents, daring the BJP to attempt an attack on them.

"BJP left out the names of 14 lakh Bengalis. have you forgotten? They made the police vote in Assam, police conducted raids there and terrified the citizens. Don't worry in Bengal because I am here," she said.

She also targeted BJP's party logo - the lotus, calling it a 'rotten' flower. "It is a rotten, bloodied flower. This is not Ma's flower. That is rotten. Do not vote for it. Voter for 'joraphool' (twin flowers - TMC logo)," she added.

Banerjee also extended her wishes to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, while repeating her move to pass a football to the crowd at the gathering as a sign of her 'Khela hobe' campaign.

After a high-voltage battle between Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, the next phase of the West Bengal elections will take place on April 6.

The phase will cover 30 seats from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. (ANI)

