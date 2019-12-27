Mamata Banerjee's generosity to anti-CAA protesters 'conditional': K'taka minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's move to give Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to those killed during anti-CAA protests.

"Mamata Banerjee's generosity is conditional. She did not find it necessary to pay compensation to those murdered in West Bengal, especially by Trinamool Congress cadre," Kumar told ANI here.

"She just wants to send a political message from this step. It s a clear case of scoring a political point, which she will not succeed in," he said.The Karnataka minister also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for announcing that it will seize the properties of those who are found guilty of violence during the anti-CAA protests to pay for the damages to the public property and added that the same model will be followed in Karnataka."UP government has come forward with a new concept to seize the property of all those people who have participated in violence and vandalism. Our revenue minister clearly said that we will follow the up government's decision on this issue," he said.Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation. (ANI)