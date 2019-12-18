Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar mourn death of veteran actor Shriram Lagoo

Pune (Maharashtra): Dr Shriram Lagoo, an eminent Marathi cinema and theatre icon, and prolific character artiste in several Bollywood movies, is no more.

The 92-year-old actor passed away at his Pune residence around 8 pm. He died due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, actor Deepa Lagoo, a daughter and a son. The last rites will be performed on December 19 after his son arrives from the US.

Lagoo famously essayed the role of Gopal Krishna Gokhale in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. His roles in Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli, and films such as Pinjra, Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Laawaris are among the unforgettable ones.

Condoling the actor's demise, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted: Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo. An accomplished thespian, his role portrayals were a hallmark of many Hindi films, Marathi films and stage for over four decades. My condolences to his family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2019 Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted: My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 17, 2019 NCP chief Sharad Pawar also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great actor. He tweeted in Marathi. BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said: With a very heavy heart, our nation bids adieu to the legend rightly considered as one of pioneers of the Indian theatre, Dr. Shriram Lagoo. The man of many faces, his eternal legacy will continue reign the hearts of millions! Rest in peace, Natasamrat..!!! pic.twitter.com/6mMhf0r4e9 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 17, 2019