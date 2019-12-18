Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar mourn death of veteran actor Shriram Lagoo

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 18, 2019 03:21 hrs
Shriram Lagoo

Pune (Maharashtra): Dr Shriram Lagoo, an eminent Marathi cinema and theatre icon, and prolific character artiste in several Bollywood movies, is no more.

The 92-year-old actor passed away at his Pune residence around 8 pm. He died due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, actor Deepa Lagoo, a daughter and a son. The last rites will be performed on December 19 after his son arrives from the US.

Lagoo famously essayed the role of Gopal Krishna Gokhale in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. His roles in Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli, and films such as Pinjra, Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Laawaris are among the unforgettable ones.

Condoling the actor's demise, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great actor. He tweeted in Marathi.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said:

