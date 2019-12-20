Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her statement on CAA: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for demanding United Nations' intervention on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that she should apologise for her statement.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talks of a referendum, which is an insult to 130 crore people of the country. The people have given the majority to this government. This Act was passed in Parliament," said Javadekar in a tweet with a video of his press conference.



"She is challenging this decision of the parliament by suggesting for a referendum from a world body. This is very unfortunate. We condemn this. Mamata Banerjee should apologise," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Let there be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or the Human Rights Commission...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act," she had said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata. (ANI)

