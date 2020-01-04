Mamata Banerjee should stop provoking people: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Union minorities affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pakistan remark saying, "she should stop provoking people" and "must focus on protecting her own house."

"She should stop provoking people and must make efforts in the direction of bringing peace in the state. Anti-national forces in West Bengal have made life tough for the common man. Merely targeting the Prime Minister is not going to help her. She should first focus on protecting her own house," the Union Minister said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.The West Bengal Chief Minister had led a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that he always talks about Pakistan."I am fighting against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Join hands with me. Requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy," Mamata had said."He (Modi) is the Prime Minister of India, but always talks about Pakistan. Why? We are Indians and we will definitely discuss our national issues," CM Banerjee had stated.''The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)