Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for West Bengal floods

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took stock of the flood-affected districts in the state and slammed the Centre for not supporting the state in the crisis.



Addressing a press conference virtually, Banerjee said, "Due to the release of water from Damodar Valley Corporation, eight districts are affected. Four lakh people have been evacuated, one lakh houses have been destroyed."

"This is a man-made flood. DVC is run by the Centre. Jharkhand government is our friend. I wanted them to discuss this matter with me before they decided to release this water. On September 30, they (DVC) released the water without informing us at Maithon dam. The same day, Jharkhand government also released water," she added.

Slamming the corporation, Mamata Banerjee further said, "Next day (on October 1), they released the water again. More than 10 lakh cusecs water was released. Is this move justified? Can DVC release water every time like this? You see...Monsoon season couldn't flood us, but this water flooded us."

The Chief Minister informed that lakhs of people have been evacuated and assured them of paying the required compensation. "I will ask the Jharkhand government to raise this issue too. The Central government needs to check on DVC. I have written multiple times to the Prime Minister in this regard," she said.

Strongly lashing out at the Centre, the chief minsiter said, "I request the Prime Minister to take care of himself. The Home Minister sends thousands of central forces and provide security to every BJP leader here, but feel reluctant to disburse funds during such times. What funds had you given us during Cyclone Amphan, Fani, Bulbul and Yaas....we all know it!"

As the festive season nears, the Chief Minister advised all to adhere and follow the COVID-19 protocols. She said, "Let's all maintain peace during festivities. I will request the Election Commission of India to not allow any party campaign in that festival time." (ANI)

