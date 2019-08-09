Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy to provide passage to commoners

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Halting of general traffic movement for providing free passage to the VIP cavalcade is not new, but in what can be termed as an exemplary move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy mid-way to provide passage to the common commuters here in Kolkata.



On August 7, Banerjee while on her way returning from Airport stopped her convoy and asked traffic police to allow the movement of cars which were stopped at service lane for smooth movement of her convoy.

In the short video of the incident, people can be seen greeting her and capturing it on their mobile. Her cavalcade stopped for a while and then proceeded after Mamata Banerjee issued instructions to the traffic police personnel.

Movement of general traffic is usually restricted for providing hassle-free passage to the VIP convoys much to the inconvenience of common commuters. (ANI)

