Mamata Banerjee sustains 'grave injury', 'major crack', says nephew Abhishek

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] March 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader and nephew of Mamata Banerjee has said that the West Bengal chief minister suffered a "grave injury" and a "major crack" during her election campaigning visit to Nandigram on Wednesday.



After leaving from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital where his aunt has been admitted, Abhishek said: "She has gone for an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging scans produce detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body). There is a grave injury and she's suffered a major crack. We are waiting for the medical reports."

Earlier today the chief minister alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people. The incident happened at Birulia when Mamata after her scheduled program in Nandigram was returning to Reyapara, where she had stayed the previous night.

"A few people pushed me when I was near my car. I am hurt. My leg has swollen. I am in pain. Let me go. It is paining immensely. I am going to visit the doctor," Banerjee told media persons here.

"No police official was present. Four-five people intentionally manhandled me in presence of the public. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such a huge public gathering, not even the SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added.

The chief minister was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the chief minister in the hospital and enquired about her health condition.

He took to Twitter to post: "Democratic process can blossom only with peace and harmony prevailing all around and all contributing according to rule of law and constitution. All need to ensure a healthy environment and promote wholesome practices," Dhankar said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)