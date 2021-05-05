Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message, says 'look forward to Centre's sustained support'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Banerjee greeted Modi for his congratulatory message and said "looking forward to the Centre's sustained support".



Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Banerjee wrote, "Thank you Narendra Modi ji for your wishes. I look forward to the Centre's sustained support keeping the best interest of WB in mind. I extend my full cooperation and hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges and set a new benchmark for Centre-State relations."

Earlier, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister," said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet.

Mamata was administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while Bharatiya Janata Party won 77 seats. (ANI)

