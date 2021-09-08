Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for Bhabanipur on September 10

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 8 (ANI): Days after the Election Commission announced by-polls for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will file her nomination for this seat on September 10.



Addressing the TMC workers' convention in Chetla here, Banerjee said, "I will file my nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election on September 10."

The by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30, the Election Commission said on September 4.

The Election Commission also informed that polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the same date. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

Amid the ongoing political tensions between BJP and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the announcement by the Election Commission of India has again compelled both the main parties to initiate debate for the by-polls.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

Speaking on this today, Mamata Banerjee said, "Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (who won from Bhabnipur Assembly seat and later resigned) will contest from Khardaha Assembly constituency. He had resigned for me. He will continue as a minister."

Banerjee expressed her displeasure regarding the Assembly poll timings and phases once again.

Speaking on this, the state Chief Minister said, "Only God knows the way polls were held in 2021. Centre lied, still couldn't beat me. There was a conspiracy behind an attack on me in Nandigram. Thousand goons from outside came to mislead about Bengal."

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the districts, in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency is going for election. (ANI)

