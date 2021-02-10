Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a "Royal Bengal Tiger" but her condition has become like a 'cat'.



Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee is not a Royal Bengal tiger. Her condition has become like a cat. Neither her party members nor the administrative officials are afraid of her."

While addressing a rally in Malda, Banerjee said that bringing BJP to power in the state means "encouraging riots". Banerjee has also compared herself to the Royal Bengal Tiger and said she is not afraid of anyone.

The BJP leader alleged that opposition parties are not given permission to hold meetings in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's dictatorial mentality does not prevail in a democracy. The opposition parties are not allowed to hold meetings or yatras in Bengal. She (Mamata Benerjee) uses abusive words against the Prime Minister and gives political speeches in government programs," added Ghosh.

The state BJP chief further criticized Banerjee over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

"Kalia Chowk, Dhulagarh, Badoria, Asansol, Basirhat or Raniganj, there are so many riots that have taken place during Mamata's rule. It is only in Bengal where communal violence takes place because such elements are given protection here," he said.

Ghosh said West Bengal has become a "safe haven" for terrorists.

"Terrorists were caught in Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum. There were incidents of bomb blasts. All the terrorist groups in Bangladesh have a module in West Bengal. Agents of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Al-Qaeda, Jamaat and Simi are caught from here," said Ghosh

"Many terrorist groups of the North East have safe haven in Bengal as they know the police do not dare to touch them. There is no law and order situation here," he added

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

