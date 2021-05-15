  1. Sify.com
  4. Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 15th, 2021, 12:30:09hrs
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister's brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.
As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.
A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

