Mamata calls anti-CAA Bengal protests 'couple of incidents'

Kolkata, Dec 17 (IANS) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the widespread violence related to the protests against the new citizenship law (CAA) in the state as a "couple of small incidents".

She also put the responsibility for the vandalism and torching of railway premises on the Centre, saying those areas come under the jurisdiction of the Railway Protection Force and not the state police.

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee led a huge protest march against the NRC and the CAA through the heart of Kolkata and administered a pledge to people not to allow any National Register of Citizens exercise and implementation of the controversial citizenship law in the state.

"Our slogan is 'No CAB, No NRC in Bengal," Banerjee said. ssp/skp/