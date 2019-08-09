Mamata calls on newly appointed Governor Dhankar

Banerjee reached the Raj Bhavan at 12.30 p.m. for the meeting with Dhankhar that lasted for over an hour, a statement issued by the Bengal Governor's office said.

"First lady Sudesh Dhankhar also joined after an hour of the meeting between the two. The meeting was marked by extreme cordiality with both sides exchanging views on various topics," the statement said.

A former Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan and a noted Supreme Court advocate, Dhankar took oath as the West Bengal Governor on July 30 after his predecessor Keshri Nath Tripathi's stint came to an end.

Both Banerjee and her party, Trinamool Congress, had shared a hot and cold relationship with the previous Governor. While Tripathi criticised Banerjee-led Bengal government on multiple issues including political violence, Trinamool had accused him of acting at the behest of the BJP.