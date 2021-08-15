Mamata congratulates teachers, staff, students as Calcutta University secures 2nd rankings in ARWU rankings

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated all teachers, administration staff, and students of Calcutta University after it secured second rankings in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).



Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote "Extremely pleased to share that the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities has informed the Government of West Bengal that Calcutta University is one of the top ranking universities in India! Congratulations to all teachers, administration staff, and our dear students."

According to a notification issued by Calcutta University, the Shanghai Ranking - Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), 2021 has adjudged Calcutta University as the best among all universities across India.

"Among all the Universities and Institutes in the country, the University of Calcutta is second only to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science. This success and international recognition should be seen as a result of the sustained efforts of our brilliant members of faculty, our dedicated researchers, our sincere non-teaching colleagues as well as our bright students," the notification read. (ANI)



