Mamata expresses shock over killing of 5 labourers in Kashmir

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) Expressing shock at the killing of five workers from West Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government would extend all help to the bereaved families.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Banerjee said in a social media post.

"All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she said.

Five labourers from Sagardighi area in Murshidabad district were killed and another injured in a terror attack in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. All the five have been identified as -- Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh Mohd Rafiq, Sheikh Murnsulin, Sheikh Nizam u Din and Mohd Rafiq Sheikh. The injured has been identified as Zahoor Din Sheikh.