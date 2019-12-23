Mamata for uniting opposition on single platform (lead)

Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on Monday called for opposition unity by uniting all like-minded parties on a platform to protest against the 'draconian' BJP-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) regime.

In a letter to non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Ministers and senior leaders, Banerjee said, "Let us all meet and chalk our a concerted plan to protect and save democracy".

Stating that she was writing the letter with "grave worries" in her mind, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief claimed that citizens were in the grip of "fear and panic" over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The situation is serious. We need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I request all my senior leaders and the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner," she wrote. The TMC supremo called for creating "peaceful and meaningful" opposition to the Centre's "unholy efforts" and save India's democratic soul. Referring to protests at various places by opposition parties, Banerjee said, "I appeal to all of you that at this juncture, let us all work together. Opposition unity must be on one platform," she said. Banerjee accused the BJP of bulldozing the democratic movement by using "state machineries and brute force". "Leaders of opposition parties are not being allowed to even visit disturbed areas," Banerjee said, drawing attention to detention of the TMC MPs' delegation at the Lucknow airport on Sunday. They wanted to visit UP where 15 people died during the anti-CAA protests. The Bengal Chief Minister said the youth and students had risen against "and are facing barbaric and brute force of the Centre". "The world is watching us. Let us all rise to save India of our forefathers and founders," she remarked. ssp/pcj