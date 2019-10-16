Mamata goofs up in taking Nobel laureate's name

Speaking to media persons after a cabinet meeting, Banerjee said in the past Amartya Sen and Mother Teresa bagged the Nobel prize from the state after Indepdendence.

Sen got the Nobel prize in Economics in 1998. Catholic nun Mother Teresa, who made Kolkata the base for her lifelong service to the poor and the needy, won the Nobel prize for Peace in 1979.

It was then Banerjee made the faux pas.

"Now that Abhishek Babu has got the Nobel prize, it is a matter of pride for entire Bengal."

She again said: "Abhishek Babu's mother is in Kolkata ... I'm going to his house to meet her today (Wednesday)."