Mamata grieves demise of tennis legend Akhtar Ali

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of legendary Indian tennis player Akhtar Ali.



"Saddened to hear about the passing of Akhtar Ali, a true tennis legend. 'Akhtar Sir' coached many of India's tennis champions. We conferred Bengal's highest sporting award on him in 2015. I was fortunate to always receive his warm affection. Condolences to his family and admirers," she tweeted.

Ali was a former Indian Tennis player who passed away around 2:30 am on Sunday. The 81-year-old was undergoing treatment for urine infection. He died at his residence in Kolkata. (ANI)

