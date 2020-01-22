Mamata holds march against CAA, NRC in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held a rally in Darjeeling against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Some protesters in the rally were seen holding banners that read "No NRC" while some were carrying the national flag.



The TMC chief has been opposing the new law after it was passed by Parliament in December last year. She is continuously holding events against the CAA and has been raising her voice against NRC and NPR.

Mamata has assured people of West Bengal that there is "no need to worry" regarding the CAA and NRC as she would not let the laws affect the people in Bengal.

"Don't worry about CAA and NRC. I am there with you. Nobody will ever dare to touch you. This is our land and I'll assure you that nobody will create a division here," she had said. (ANI).