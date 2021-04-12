Mamata in depression due to fear of defeat: Naqvi

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Two days after violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling for West Bengal elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she has become a victim of depression due to fear of defeat and therefore, is encouraging people to engage in violence.



Speaking to ANI here today, Naqvi said, "I think it should be the responsibility of everyone to have elections in a violence-free environment. But unfortunately, the Trinamool Congress is working to ensure that there is violence. Therefore, she is trying to provoke her workers. Trying to encourage those who commit violence. One thing is clear from all these incidents that the Trinamool Congress is being wiped out."

"When there is a feeling of defeat, there is so much outcry in the party. Which depression will she go into after losing the elections? We can only say get well soon," he said.

Further challenging Mamata, the Union Minister said, "If she is sure of her victory, then wait for the result to come. If you believe in the people of West Bengal, then why so much whining? By May 2, everything will be clear."

Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Naqvi said that "out of frustration she does not know what to say and whom to accuse which is why she keeps on blaming either the Election Commission or the security forces, or the BJP, the Prime Minister or the Home Minister."

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

Polling for the first four phases in West Bengal took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10 respectively. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)





