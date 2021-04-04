Mamata mother of minority appeasement, cares only about Muslim votes: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Pragya Kaushika

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Union Petroleum Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee the mother of minority appeasement and alleged that she cares only about Muslim votes.



Pradhan, reacting to Banerjee's fascination with reciting the 'Chandi path' followed by 'Kalma', acknowledging Sikh, Christians, and Buddhists in the same breath while accusing BJP of dividing Bengal into Hindus and Muslims, said "it is Mamata who has disrupted the cultural equilibrium of Bengal."

"Look at Mamata's rally and her politics. She is the mother of minority appeasement. She wants to create fissures in the society, but she won't be successful," said Pradhan while calling Banerjee as the biggest enemy of Bengal.

Pradhan is campaigning for Anindya Raju Banerjee, BJP candidate from Kamarhati Assembly constituency.

"It was Mamata Banerjee who banned the Durga puja procession, abusing Jai Shree Ram and it is she who gives importance to Rohingyas. Can she answer this? She will have to say Jai Jagannath. She should come and rest in Puri," the senior BJP leader added.

Pradhan urged the Chief Minister to clarify her stand on citizenship to "Matuas and non-Muslim" population facing atrocities in neighbouring countries.

"She loves Rohingyas and illegal immigrants but she doesn't like Matuas and Bengali brotherhood. Is she against giving permanent resident certificates to Matuas and is she against at ownership of land rights to them," asked Pradhan.

The Union Minister also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for praising the Nyay scheme and questioning diesel, petrol prices hike.

"When did Nyay scheme get implemented? How is it a good scheme if it wasn't implemented? The rates of petrol and diesel are coming down because of pressure mounted by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impact world over," clarified Pradhan.

The next phase of the West Bengal elections will take place on April 6. The phase will cover 30 seats from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

