Mamata not daughter of Bengal but 'aunt of infiltrators, Rohingyas': Suvendu Adhikari

Ahead of the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brigade Parade ground, Adhikari said, "The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left-Congress alliance both want to divide Bengal with appeasement politics. If TMC comes to power again, Bengal will become Kashmir. What happened to the pundits of Kashmir the same will happen to you."Mentioning TMC's slogan 'Bangla nijer meyekei chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter), Adhikari said, "Nobody accepts you (Mamata Banerjee) as their own daughter. You are the 'khala' (aunt) of infiltrators and Rohingyas."Hitting out at TMC, he said the party has turned into a private limited company, adding, "The chairman of the TMC private limited company is Mamata Banerjee and the 'tolabaaj bhaipo' (corrupt nephew) is its managing director. Mananiya (Banerjee) has bought a thinker with Rs 500 crore. The money was siphoned from MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and the smuggling of coal, sand and cow."Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram seat in the upcoming Assembly polls.Addressing a public meeting in Behala yesterday, Adhikari said, "If Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was not there, this country would have been an Islamic country and we would be living in Bangladesh. If they (TMC) came back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir.""Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Kolkata. I thank the national party leadership for the responsibility given to me. I will work to make lotus bloom in Nandigram and across West Bengal. She (Mamata Banerjee) is going to lose this election (in Nandigram) by over 50,000 votes," added Adhikari.The BJP on Saturday fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.State party chief Dilip Ghosh said the Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely win by 200 of the total 294 Assembly seats."We will not get less than 200 (seats). It will definitely be more than 200. We did not begin preparations today, we had started five years back," said Ghosh.After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank. (ANI)