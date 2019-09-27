Mamata on her way out, we are on our way in: Nadda

Speaking at a public awareness programme on abolition of Article 370, Nadda came down heavily on Banerjee for not backing the government move for abrogation of the Article in parliament for the sake of her "vote bank".

"I would like to ask Mamata 'is vote bank more important than country?' I would like to ask everybody, shouldn't Article 370 been repealed? How can the chair be more important than the country? How can power be more important than the country?" he asked.

"The writing is clearly visible on the wall. She is on her way out. We are on our way in. The ground has slipped from under her feet," he said.