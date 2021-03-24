Mamata projected corrupt leaders in Trinamool: Opinion poll

As per the Times Now C-Voter Opinion Poll Wave 4 data for Bengal, 47.9 per cent respondents in the survey said that Mamata has projected corrupt leaders in her party.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) While the Trinamool Congress is poised to win West Bengal assembly elections, corruption and the image of its leaders is becoming an issue with the voters.

On the question of whether the Left-Congress alliance with Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front will eat into Mamata Banerjee's vote bank, 34.5 per cent said no while 32.6 per cent said yes.

To a question on if Mamata Banerjee's claim that her injury was an outcome of a deep conspiracy or do you think that it's just a drama just to gain sympathy, 40.8 per cent said it is a deep conspiracy while 36.9 per cent said it is just a drama to gain sympathy.

In Kerala, the snap poll revealed that BJP's Hindutva politics is not working with 52.7 per cent respondents saying this politics will not work.

In addition,love jihad is not an issue in Kerala with 53.2 per cent saying it will not have any impact.

In Tamil Nadu, TTV Dinakaran is playing spoilsport for the AIADMK alliance with 39 per cent respondents saying that he is eating into the vote share of AIADMK. In the other alliance, DMK seems to have made the right move by giving Congress only 25 seats with 45 per cent respondents saying it will help the DMK in the election.

In Assam, the voters have endorsed Home Minister Amit Shah's call that each vote for AIUDF is a vote for illegal immigration as 44.4 per cent said yes and 38.7 per cent said no.

It also seems that the BJP's relative silence on the CAA in Assam is helping it with 44.6 per cent saying it is increasing its winning chances.

On whether the Congress-Mahajot alliance can successfully manage to consolidate the Muslim votebank behind it, the opinion in Assam tilted towards a no with 41.6 per cent saying no and 39.7 per cent saying yes.

In Puducherry, infighting within the NR Congress-BJP camp can hurt their chances this election as 43.3 per cent respondents said yes although it is headed towards a victory.

On whether the Congress infighting in Puducherry is a failure of the central leadership, 35.2 per cent respondents replied in the affirmative.

