Mamata protecting anti-social elements in Bengal, should immediately resign: Kailash Vijayvargiya

"It is clear that Mamata Banerjee is giving protection to anti-social elements. There would be no political killings without protection. She is responsible for it. The governor has also asked for the report from the Home Ministry as far as the matter is concerned. Mamata should immediately resign," he told ANI.Three people, including a child, were murdered by unidentified miscreants inside their house on Thursday in Jiyaganj area of Murshidabad. The deceased were identified as Bandhu Prakash Pal (35), his pregnant wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bandhu Pal (8).Pal was employed as a school teacher in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school and he along with his wife and son were all brutally murdered, police said.Vijayvargiya also condemned the FIR registered against 150 members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing inside a school premises during 'Shastra Puja' in Gwalior on October 8.The BJP leader said: "It has been a tradition to do Shastra puja and celebratory firings on Dusshera. Our weapons are also tested due to this. The government is hurting our religious sentiments. We condemn this action."Local Police had filed the FIR against the workers after a video of them firing in public space went viral. (ANI)