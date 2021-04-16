Mamata says Bengal elections are for safeguarding dignity of women, Matua community

Addressing a public gathering in Nadia, she urged voters to drive out the 'hooligans' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out."I urge the people in the remaining phases to vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC) so that Bengal can remain in Bengal. This election is to safeguard the dignity and respect of women. This election is to protect Bengal's respect. This election is to safeguard the Bengali language, protect the Matua community and save West Bengal's name, said Mamata.The Trinamool Congress supremo further urged people not to waste their votes, otherwise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and drive the people to the detention camps in Assam."You already know that they have sent 14 lakh Bengalis in detention camps. From April 8, they have started issuing notices for detention camps. We will not let NRC be implemented in this state. We will not function on Delhi's instructions," she mentioned.Mamata asserted that TMC will form the next government in West Bengal and drive the "goondabaaz, dangabaaz" BJP out of the state."If they (BJP) remain in the state, they will snatch the dignity of every person, they will raise gas prices to Rs 5,000. People would not be able to survive."Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country, the TMC supremo said: "When COVID-19 cases were low, PM Modi could have given vaccinations to everyone. Why did he not do it? Today COVID-19 cases are on the rise because of him, and bahiragoto (outsiders) goons are entering the state bringing COVID-19, and they spreading the virus and fleeing."Mamata declared that she will ask the Election Commission to bar such goons from the state and called for the provision of medicines. "We have started giving free injections in some parts of Kolkata... Wear masks while voting."Speaking on her injury in Nandigram, she said: "My foot has recovered a lot but it will take some time. I have some trouble standing up. But it has recovered 75 per cent because of your blessings. I have been campaigning with an injured leg for over a month for you, as I have gained strength by seeing mothers and sisters having both legs."Polling for the fifth phase of the state assembly elections will be held on SaturdayA total of 45 constituencies across six districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will go to polls.As many as 319 candidates, including 39 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections. Several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops have been deployed in the participating constituencies. (ANI)