Mamata should concentrate on governance rather than taking to streets : Dilip Ghosh

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for organising marches against the new citizenship law saying that "she should concentrate on governance rather than always taking to streets".

His comments came in the backdrop of the fact that Mamata Banerjee has vociferously protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, opposing it tooth and nail. She has organised marches and rallies opposing the new citizenship law."Those who have to run the government are on the streets and hence we all can see the condition of the state. Mamata Banerjee should concentrate on running the state and on governance rather than taking to streets always," said Ghosh."She is giving compensation to anti-social elements who died in Karnataka during anti-CAA protests while her party leaders and she never visits or give compensation to families of those who have died in West Bengal," he added.Banerjee on Thursday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019."We will pay a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the new citizenship law," Chief Minister Banerjee had at a public rally.Chief Minister Banerjee said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but in a democratic way. (ANI)