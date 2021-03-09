Mamata should talk about development instead of reciting 'Chandipath': Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recitation of 'Chandipath' at a public meeting in Nandigram, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said the former should talk about development instead of reciting 'Chandipath'.



"She has been the chief minister for ten years. She should talk about development in the state. Instead, she is reciting 'Chandipath' to prove that she is a Hindu. What wrong has she done that she has to recite 'Chandipath' from a stage?" Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Earlier today, Banerjee recited Chandipath as she launched her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat asserting that no one should dare to play 'Hindu card' against her.

"Those who are talking about 70:30 ratio should know that I read 'Chandi path' every morning before leaving home. I am the daughter of a Hindu family. Do not dare to play the Hindu card with me. I challenge them to have a competition with me in 'Chandipath'," said Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Nandigram where she is contesting against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

She further chanted shlokas of 'Chandipath' on the stage. "Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte...."

BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee has switched to BJP in December, last year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

