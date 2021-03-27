Mamata sought help from our leader in Nandigram: BJP

BJP District Vice President in Nandigram Proloy Pal claimed on Saturday that Banerjee called him and sought his help in the election. Later on, the saffron party released an audio of a conversation between Pal and Banerjee.

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely roadshow in Nandigram from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Assembly polls, war of words between the BJP and Trinamool Congress has intensified.

The BJP sources, meanwhile, said that Shah will hold a massive roadshow in Nandigram on March 30 for party candidate Suvendhu Adhikari, a former trusted aide of Banerjee.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "Massive, Mamata Banerjee calls Proloy Pal, BJP's district Vice President in Nandigram and pleads for help. Proloy tells her that he was humiliated in TMC and he along with this family cannot betray the BJP. Pishi is definitely losing Nandigram and TMC Bengal."

In a video statement shared by the BJP, Pal said that he received a call from Banerjee seeking support. "Today, I received a call from Banerjee. She asked me to support her," Pal said.

Earlier, taking a dig at TMC, Malviya tweeted, "TMC spokesperson's concern is Mamata Banerjee winning Nandigram, What about rest of West Bengal? Given up? The fear and nervousness in TMC on Pishi's own prospects is palpable. They know she is losing Nandigram and Bengal, both."

On the other hand, the TMC claimed that Banerjee's campaign will get another boost with Shah's roadshow.

As the first phase of polling in 30 Assembly constituencies began on Saturday, TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O Brien tweeted, "May 2, Trinamool will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter (Banerjee) will defeat Bengal's traitor in his 'backyard' in Nandigram. Mo-Sha and members of the tourist gang will continue trying to destroy every institution. Women in Bengal will continue to wear saris any way they want."

Referring to Shah's roadshow, the TMC leader further said, "The Mamata Banerjee campaign in Nandigram just got another boost. We hear that a member of the Tourist Gang (part time HM) will be doing a roadshow there on March 30. Khela Hobe, bring it on."

Polling in Nandigram will be held in the second phase of elections in the state on April 1.

--IANS

ssb/rs