Mamata stable, not likely to get discharged immediately

A six-member medical board examined Banerjee on Thursday and informed that there is a fracture in her left leg. They also got all the blood test reports of the CM which said the sodium level in her body has gone down. But her condition remained stable, though she had pain and swelling in the left leg.

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable, but she is likely to get discharged from the hospital immediately, sources at the state-run SSKM Hospital said on Thursday.

"She is now stable, but still has pain in her left leg. She will undergo X-Ray and CT scan again," said Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, the director of SSKM Hospital. He, however, did not disclose any specific details about the CM's discharge date.

The medical team is also scheduled to meet again on Thursday evening to review Banerjee's health condition and decide on the next course of treatment.

Banerjee is admitted to Ward No. 12 of the Woodburn building at the SSKM Hospital. The medical team formed to look after the CM comprises experts from neuro-medicine, neuro-surgery, orthopaedic, medicine, general surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, general medicine and anaesthesia departments, sources said.

Banerjee received leg injuries while campaigning in East Midnapore's Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She was rushed to Kolkata through a 'green corridor' for treatment on Wednesday night.

