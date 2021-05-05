Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for third time

Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC's victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present.Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.She said there would be huge celebrations at the Brigade Ground after the pandemic ended and apologised for not being able to invite everyone because of the Covid protocols.She beseeched people not to indulge in violence. "Please take proper care that sporadic instances of violence do not take place. I personally do not like it. I believe in peace," she said.Governor Jagdeep Dhankar spoke thereafter, saying he congratulates Mamata Bandopadhyay for her third term. "I hope there will be rule of law We are in a very difficult crisis. People are worried. Our first priority is to bring an end to this senseless violence. Post-poll retributive is antithetical to democracy. I hope relief is accorded on a priority basis to those affected."



